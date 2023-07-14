Aaron M. Cooper Buys 12,702 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.37 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

