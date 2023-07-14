AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.