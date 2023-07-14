Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz Sells 10,338 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $372,891.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 10,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

