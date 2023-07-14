ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis Sells 16,498 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $412,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 598,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 90,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

