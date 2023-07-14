Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,836 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,059,000 after purchasing an additional 260,312 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,366,000 after purchasing an additional 282,999 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.04 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

