Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.71 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.04. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

