Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $262,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $168.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average is $159.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.