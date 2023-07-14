Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,417 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

