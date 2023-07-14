Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBM opened at $133.91 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

