Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Boeing stock opened at $216.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
- Deep Value Conagra Brands Pulls Into The Buy Zone
- Analysts Are Recommending Symbiotic In July, High Potential?
- Zillow’s Stock Is Hot…The Housing Market Is Not
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.