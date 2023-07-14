Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $216.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

