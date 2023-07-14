Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 293 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.73.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $328.68 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.65 and its 200-day moving average is $337.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

