Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 506 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

