Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 623 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

