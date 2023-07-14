Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $524.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.56 and a 200 day moving average of $441.15. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $525.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

