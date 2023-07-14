Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.