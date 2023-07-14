American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.53.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.69.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

