AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,664,000 after acquiring an additional 169,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $191.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $193.83.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

