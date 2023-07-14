Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 796,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $309,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $71,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 968,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,427,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $71,319.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 968,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,427,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,664 shares of company stock worth $949,988 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

