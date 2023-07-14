Analysts Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Price Target at $42.75

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 161,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 71,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 233.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.