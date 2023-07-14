Analysts Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target at $260.87

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.87.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $214.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paylocity by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,462,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,622,000 after buying an additional 136,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.