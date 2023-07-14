Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $47.83

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 6,400.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

