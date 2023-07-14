Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $49.39

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN opened at $43.43 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.14%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

