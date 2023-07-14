Analyzing Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vicinity Motor has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$552.07 million ($1.14) -0.21 Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.22 -$17.95 million ($0.43) -2.09

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Vicinity Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -151.90% -68.25% Vicinity Motor -97.53% -47.28% -29.71%

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Vicinity Motor

(Get Free Report)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.