AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
AngioDynamics Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $380.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $24.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
