AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $380.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $24.74.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

