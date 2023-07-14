Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.46.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.