Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
APVO opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
