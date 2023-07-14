Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

APVO opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.