Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.27.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aramark by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aramark by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.