ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$19.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARX. National Bankshares upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.41.

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$18.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. The company has a market cap of C$11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.46. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.49.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 46.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.4561644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

