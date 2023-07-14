Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.13.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$27.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.94. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$24.50 and a 52-week high of C$55.56.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.