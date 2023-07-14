Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.13.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Shares of ATZ opened at C$27.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.94. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$24.50 and a 52-week high of C$55.56.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Further Reading
