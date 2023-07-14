AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.29% of AssetMark Financial worth $30,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMK opened at $31.13 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Insider Activity at AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $176.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $240,343.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,887.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $240,343.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,887.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $25,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $1,137,602. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

