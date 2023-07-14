ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. Barclays lifted their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get ATI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,117 shares of company stock worth $897,473. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATI Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Covea Finance raised its stake in ATI by 37.5% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 71,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ATI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.25. ATI has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.