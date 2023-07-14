AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $59.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.82. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Insider Activity

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,485,000 after purchasing an additional 253,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $9,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

