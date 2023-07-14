Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Azul in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Azul Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AZUL opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 697.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.