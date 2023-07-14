Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 398.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,567 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,712,000 after acquiring an additional 285,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.95.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

