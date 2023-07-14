Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,025 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

PFE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

