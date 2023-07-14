Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

