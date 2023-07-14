Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

