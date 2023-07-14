BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

