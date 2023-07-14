BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.20.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $243.85 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $215.11 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.59 and its 200-day moving average is $257.21. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.