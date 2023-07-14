BMO Capital Markets Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $120.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.38.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 70,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 92,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 52.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

