Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLX. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$47.60.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 162.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.36. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.96 and a 1 year high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.03). Boralex had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of C$298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1605136 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

