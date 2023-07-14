BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Director John Dalfonsi Purchases 25,000 Shares

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) Director John Dalfonsi bought 25,000 shares of BranchOut Food stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $418,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BranchOut Food Stock Up 17.9 %
BOF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. BranchOut Food Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.20.
