Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 22,448 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 22,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $965,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,361.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 68,503 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $2,810,678.09.

On Monday, May 15th, Myles Kleeger sold 4,704 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $139,473.60.

Braze Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $310,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 55.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 765.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

