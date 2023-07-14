Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 373 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

