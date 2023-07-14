Brett P. Monia Sells 18,650 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 739,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

