Broad Street Realty (BRST) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Broad Street Realty to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty Competitors 213 1000 1126 23 2.41

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 326.87%. Given Broad Street Realty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broad Street Realty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

47.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06% Broad Street Realty Competitors -180.10% 3.10% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million -$13.75 million -1.27 Broad Street Realty Competitors $1.47 billion $66.08 million 18.01

Broad Street Realty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty’s peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broad Street Realty peers beat Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Broad Street Realty

(Get Free Report)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.