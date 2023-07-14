Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $66.64

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 528,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,807,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

About Brown & Brown

Get Free Report

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

