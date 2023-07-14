Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $104.50

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

CBRL opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 122.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

