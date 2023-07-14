Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Target Price at GBX 3,925.45

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,925.45 ($50.50).

DGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.31) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.88) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($50.82) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,342 ($42.99) on Friday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,246 ($41.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,973 ($51.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The company has a market capitalization of £75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,150.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,409.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,538.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 252 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,283 ($42.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.16 ($10,643.46). Insiders acquired 727 shares of company stock worth $2,481,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.