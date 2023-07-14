Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target at $15,916.57

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15,916.57.

PDYPY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($180.11) to £155 ($199.41) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $104.68 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.